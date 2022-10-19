Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County

Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County.

Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area.

When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the Boaz area, ran into a creek and into Graves County where he was later found hiding behind a couch in the basement of a home in the 2200 block of KY 994.

Deputies also found marijuana, methamphetamine, smoking pipes, and an assortment of prescription pain killers without a prescription.

He was arrested on a warrant for parole violation.

Also arrested at the home were 48-year-old Shannon Brock, 29-year-old Felicia Johnson, and 48-year-old Vickie Dike, all of Paducah.

The three are charged with Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, with Dike facing additional charges of First Degree Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.

All four were transported to out-of-county jail facilities.