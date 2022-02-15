Fugitive captured in pond near Graves-Weakley County line

A Fulton man was arrested in a pond Tuesday after Graves County authorities chased him on foot near the Weakley County line.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Forrester was under investigation by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for a January 23rd assault in which he allegedly pistol-whipped an individual and fled to Tennessee.

Tuesday morning around 10:30, Graves County detectives staked out a Dukedom residence where Forrester was believed to be hiding while Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies positioned themselves on the state line.

When Forrester came out of the residence, investigators tried to take him in custody, but he ran towards the state line. He then ran into the pond where he was apprehended.

During the pursuit, Forrester also threw a backpack containing methamphetamine.

He’s charged with Second-Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing or Evading, Possession of Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.