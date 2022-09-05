Full Ballot for November Election

Weakley County’s November General Elections will have a heavy ballot this year.

Five candidates seek the Dresden Mayor’s chair including incumbent Jeff Washburn, Mike Vernon, Mark Maddox, Brandi George, and Lyndal Dilday.

Ten candidates are on the ballot for Dresden Alderman At-Large. Only three will be elected. Incumbents Gwin Anderson and Sandra Klutts are in the run as well as Mathew Chappell, Curtis Doran, Lana Eaves, Kenneth Gatewood, Dale Hutcherson, Tom McWherter, Kenny Presley, and Richard Tidwell.

In Greenfield, Cindy McAdams is unopposed for Mayor.

Five candidates seek a Greenfield Alderman At-Large chair. Four will be elected. Those running are Mark Galey, Jeff Hansen, Jaye Massey, Bobby Morris II, and Leanna Stephenson.

Incumbent Mayor Randy Brundige and challenger Sammy Liles are seeking to be Martin Mayor for the next four years.

Running unopposed for Martin Alderman are Scott Robbins, David Belote, and Terry Hankins.

In Sharon, incumbent Ali Stalter and challenger Donna Stricklin seek the Mayor’s position.

Five candidates are in the run for Sharon Alderman At-Large including Monroe Ary, Carla Edwards, Joe Jones, James Roberts, and Teddy Vandeveer. Only two will be elected.

The General Elections will be Tuesday, November 8th. Early voting will be Wednesday, October 19 through Thursday, November 3.