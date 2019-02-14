Military officials, friends and dignitaries will be part of honoring the life of a Union City soldier, who lost his life in the Vietnam War in 1968.

Funeral services for Lt. Richard “Tito” Lannom will take place at Discovery Park of America on March 2nd at 1:00.

Lannom died when his plane apparently received enemy fire during a night mission in North Vietnam on March 1st of 1968.

A search and rescue effort for Lt. Lannom and the pilot was unsuccessful, and both were listed as Missing in Action.

It was not until September of last year, that Lannom’s remains were located and identified through DNA evidence.

Plans now call for a memorial ceremony that will include a motorcycle processional and law enforcement escort, along with a full military honors graveside service.

A flyover of two aircraft will also take place from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, where Lt. Lannom flew the A6-A Intruder as a bombardier/navigator.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 1:00, with the unveiling of an updated Vietnam Memorial Monument at 11:00.

Governor Bill Lee has declared March 2nd as a day of mourning statewide in honor of Lt. Lannom.