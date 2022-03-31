Fulton Amtrak Station update

Fulton County Transit Authority Executive Director Kenney Etherton and Fulton City Manager Mike Gunn took part in a Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon with Amtrak officials and the Amtrak design team.

The local leaders viewed designs for the landscaping, the memorial brick location, and security for the new Fulton Amtrak Station.

“We are working to get a contractor to meet the host railroad’s requirements for core samplings,” Etherton said. “The project is still slated in Amtrak’s budget, and we are continually making progress at this point.”

Etherton’s involvement with the Amtrak project is part of his duties as president of the Twin Cities Restoration Foundation.