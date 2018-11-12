The Fulton Tourism Commission is again preparing for their “Christmas Card” display in the downtown area.

Churches, businesses, families and organizations are encouraged to have a Christmas card on display at the Lake Street and Pontotac Park location.

All Christmas cards are to be constructed on a 4×8 foot piece of plywood, with the decoration to be horizontal on the wood.

Those wanting to display their cards are to bring them to the park from November 18th thru the 20th, with the Fulton Public Works Department to begin placing braces and lighting at that time.

The first official night of the lighted cards will be on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 22nd.

