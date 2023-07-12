Fulton City Manager Assisting With Amtrak Station, Ambulance Service

A new Amtrak Station, and adequate funding streams for ambulance service, are two issues being addressed in the City of Fulton.

Following years of plans and discussion, City Manager Mike Gunn gave Thunderbolt News an update on the much needed train station.(AUDIO)

Gunn said the Ken-Tenn EMS ambulance service is still needing better participation from membership subscribers in the coverage area.(AUDIO)

The City Manager said the cities of Hickman, Fulton and South Fulton recently pledged $10,000 each to assist the ambulance service.