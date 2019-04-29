A Fulton City High School student faces several charges after his arrest for fighting in the classroom.

Fulton police reports said officers were called April 24th, when school staff members reported a fight, in which the male subject had assaulted another student.

Reports said video of the incident showed the juvenile striking the student in the face, while also hitting the classroom teacher who was attempting to break up the fight.

When police attempted to take the unruly student from the school, reports said he refused to stand up, and was forcibly handcuffed after failure to place his hands behind his back.

The Fulton police report said officers had previously been dispatched to the juvenile’s home due to behavioral issues.

He was taken into custody and charged with abuse of a teacher, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and both third and fourth degree assault.