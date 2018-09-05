An escapee from the Fulton County Jail is back in custody after a multi-county pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

34-year-old Timothy Richardson of Shepherdsville, Kentucky was captured Wednesday after a pursuit on the Purchase Parkway that started in Fulton County and ended in Graves County.

Richardson was driving a stolen truck.

Richardson escaped early Wednesday morning from the Fulton County Detention Center where he was serving time for various charges, including wanton endangerment on a police officer, fleeing and evading, auto theft, and various drug charges.

