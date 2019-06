KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 1 at 5:45 p.m. Monday 6/24/2019

Fulton County

KY 1240 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm- signs posted

KY 1129 South has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4mm

KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED- signs posted

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED and likely to remain closed until around July 6th

Source KYTC