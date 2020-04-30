The Fulton County School System has developed a date and plan to honor this year’s Senior class of students.

Superintendent Aaron Collins told Thunderbolt News that graduation will involve students in vehicles, and a celebratory parade.

Collins said the May 29th graduation service will be limited in attendance, but will allow Seniors to walk for their diplomas.

The graduation services for Fulton County will begin at 7:00 on the high school parking lot, and will include speeches by the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and a guest speaker.