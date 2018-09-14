County Magistrates in Fulton County have approved an emergency grant for the Fulton airport.

During a special called meeting on Thursday, County Attorney Rick Major informed members about plans for instrument approach for pilots.

Major said the plan calls for the clearing of some trees near the airport, to provide safe landings in low visibility weather.

The County Attorney said the enhancement will be a major improvement for the local airport.

With the airport owned by the City of Fulton and County government, approval was needed for the $88,860 federal money to acquire easements.

A unanimous vote was made by the Fiscal Court.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...