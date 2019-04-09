A Fulton County musician and artist will be featured at Discovery Park of America for the second quarter of the year.

Charles Alexander is the newest “Artist Showcase Winner”, with his paintings to now be displayed from Thursday thru June 30th at Discovery Center.

Alexander is a former airline pilot, whose musical career has led him to the Grand Ole Opry Stage and as the winner of the National Fingerstyle Guitar championships in 1992.

Upon retirement, Alexander moved back to the family farm in Fulton County and began painting still life and portraits, while caring for his aging mother, who had painted most of her life.

The public is invited to a reception and free interview with Charles Alexander on Thursday at 5:30 at Dinosaur Hall.