The South Fulton Red Devils will play their first game at home on Friday night, when they host Fulton County.

The Red Devils are coming off of a season opening 26-13 loss at Stewart County, and will now face a Pilots team that defeated Gleason 42-14 in Hickman.

Coach Eric Knott said his team will prepare for a physical match-up, and one of Kentucky’s best running backs in Caleb Kimble.

Coach Knott said one of the keys for the Red Devils will be ball control.

Kickoff for the Red Devils-Pilots game will begin at 7:00, with First Responder’s and Veterans Night at South Fulton.