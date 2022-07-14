Fulton County Back on the Football Practice Field

The Fulton County Pilots football team has returned to the practice field following the annual dead period.

The Class-A Pilots return to practice following a (1-10) season, with the only win coming from an 8-0 victory over Ballard Memorial.

Following a practice session in Hickman this week, coach James Bridges talked about his team.(AUDIO)

Coach Bridges talked about the teams 10 game schedule, which includes several playoff teams from last season.(AUDIO)

Fulton County will open their season at home on August 19th, when they host Gleason.