Fulton County High School is now searching for a new cross country and boy’s basketball coach.

Five year head coach Jamie Madding announced Tuesday night, that he was stepping down from both positions at the school.

Madding told Thunderbolt News the decision was made when his daughter chose to attend Graves County High School.

Following the families decision, coach Madding said it would not be possible to remain with the Pilots.

During his time with the Pilots, Madding complied a (66-78) record in boys basketball, with a First District championship in 2018.

In cross country, Madding’s boys teams had two First Region championships and a runner-up trophy, with the girl’s teams claiming one First Region title and two runner-up finishes.