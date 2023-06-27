June 27, 2023
Fulton County Celebrates Groundbreaking of Rural Partners Network Project

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in Fulton on Monday, to celebrate the first project of the Rural Partners Network….(photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

A crowd of people attended a home building announcement in Fulton on Monday.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held on Vine Street, as part of a project from Fulton County’s Rural Partners Network, announced by the Biden-Harris Administration.

Hickman-Fulton County Economic Development Partnership President Mark Welch said the event will be the beginning of new growth for the county.(AUDIO)

 

Judge-Executive Jim Martin shared the excitement of the Rural Partners Initiative, and the new home for Ruby Burton.(AUDIO)

 

Fulton County was selected in April of 2022 for the Biden-Harris initiative, which provides federal resources for job creation, infrastructure development and other economic opportunities.

Photos from the event have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

