Fulton County Chosen to Benefit from Biden Administration Pilot Program

Government leaders in Fulton County have learned they are part of a pilot federal project to assist in recovery from poverty.

The Biden Administration, along with the United States Department of Agriculture, have launched the “Rural Partners Network” to create economic opportunity.

President Biden’s plan now calls for investment of historic revenues in the rural communities selected.

Judge-Executive Jim Martin told Thunderbolt News about Fulton County’s selection along with 39 other counties in five states.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin said the program will allow financial access from multiple federal departments, to enhance needed areas of the county.(AUDIO)

The Biden Administration initiative will place individuals within the county, who will work with government leaders to help secure the needed funding.(AUDIO)