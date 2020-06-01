Fulton County’s County Court Clerk has again closed her office for in-person business.

Clerk Naomi Jones told Thunderbolt News she took the precaution, due to a positive coronavirus test of an employee within the County Office Complex.

Ms. Jones said anyone needing to conduct business from her office is now urged to call during normal business hours of 8:00 until 4:00.

Those who are seeking to run for public office as a Hickman or Fulton City Commissioner, or school board member of the Fulton County or Fulton Independent School Systems, are to turn in their applications Tuesday by the close of the office.