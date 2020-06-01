The Fulton County County Clerks Office is now again open to in-person business.

The office was forced to close during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the entire office complex shut their doors to in-person traffic.

County Clerk Naomi Jones explained the hardship her office has endured since the beginning of the virus outbreak.

Ms. Jones said she has been able to maintain a full staff to this point, but the longevity of the virus could be difficult.

With the opportunity to now conduct business with the public, Ms. Jones said most everyone is ready to move forward.

The County Court Clerks Office is only taking two people at a time, with appointments requested if possible.