Farmers in Fulton County have started taking some early corn from the field.

Agriculture Extension agent Ben Rudy spoke with Thunderbolt News about the beginning of the harvest season. (AUDIO)

Rudy said corn harvest has actually been delayed, following a late planting season in the Spring. (AUDIO)

Barring wet conditions, Rudy said he anticipates full corn harvest to start in the next 10 to 14 days.