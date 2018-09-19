Work will now begin on the Fulton County Courthouse, following bid approval by the County’s Fiscal Court.

Judge-Executive Jim Martin addressed the proposed work at a recent meeting, following a delay by board members to accept a contractors bid.

Judge Martin explained the work to be performed at the Courthouse, and additional needs of the structure.

By a 3-0 vote, Magistrates approved a submitted bid by Jackson Construction for the window project.

The bid of $18,865 will include removal of decay and enclosure in vinyl of the 67 windows at the Hickman site.

