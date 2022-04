The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office now has a new K-9 handler in their department.

Sheriff Derrick Goodson told Thunderbolt News about the new trained deputy working with the drug dog.(AUDIO)

Sheriff Goodson said a change in law now makes it important to have a K-9 Unit as part of the force.(AUDIO)

A photo of deputy Austin Matheny and Shogun has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.