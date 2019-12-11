Fulton County dispatch is now receiving 911 calls to their new location at the County Office Complex in Hickman.

Interim Emergency Management Director J.L. Atwill told Thunderbolt News about the new emergency service.

Atwill said local officials are working with cell phone providers to make the 911 switch from the Mayfield Post to Fulton County dispatch, with landline phones already being accepted.

Atwill said minutes matter in emergency situations, and having the service in the county was an asset to local residents.

The dispatch center was moved to the County Office Complex, after receiving substantial damage at the Fulton County Detention Center from a tornado that struck Hickman on March 9th of 2017.