Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a domestic disturbance call in Hickman.

Sheriff’s reports said a deputy responded to a call west of Hickman, in an area called the Lower Bottoms.

The investigation at the scene determined the disturbance began over drug activity, and the officer was given permission to search the home.

During the search, approximately 8.4 ounces of marijuana was found along with 13.4 ounces of marijuana butter.

36-year-old Michael Warren and 38-year-old Amanda Warren, were arrested for assault 4th degree domestic violence and trafficking in marijuana between 8 ounces and 5 pounds.