Fulton County voters had three contested races on Tuesday’s ballot, while Hickman voters made decisions on two city races.

Appointed Sheriff Derek Goodson now holds the office with blessings of the public, after a 1,376 to 366 vote win over Douglas Akers.

Goodson was appointed to the position following the passing of former Sheriff Robby Woods, who had won the May Primary.

County residents also selected May Primary winner Steven Williams for the office of Jailer.

Williams defeated Rick Garland 1,068 to 849.

In the race for County Magistrate in District 4, May Primary winner Shaun Parks gathered 232 votes on Tuesday, and defeated Butch Busby with 100 votes and Rob Hitesman with 76.

In the City of Hickman, residents choose current City Commissioner Heath Carlton as the next Mayor.

Carlton defeated write-in candidate Barak Choate by a tally of 363 to 97.

In the race for Hickman City Commissioner, Phillip Williams was the leader in votes with 352, followed by James Adams 341, Judy Powell 334 and Robert Griggs with 325.

John Wiley Gannon was also on the ballot and received 264 votes.

