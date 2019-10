The Fulton County Pilots fell to Russellville 34-31 on Friday to pick up the Pilots’ second loss of the season.

Fulton County led 24-14 going into the fourth quarter, but Pilots Coach James Bridges said his team just couldn’t hold the lead.

Fulton County has a bye week this week, and Coach Bridges said this week will be used to rest up a bit before Crittenden County next week.

Fulton County will host Crittenden County next Friday at 7:00.