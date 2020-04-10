A break in the weather has allowed farmers in Fulton County to begin working and planting in the fields.

Extension Director Ben Rudy told Thunderbolt News about the beginning of the Spring agriculture season.

Rudy said some farmers are now beginning to plant soybeans during the traditional corn planting season.

Rudy was asked if the COVID-19 pandemic had already, or would be causing issues for agriculture producers.

If the area could receive a period of drier conditions, Rudy said most all producers will be planting.