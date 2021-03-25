Fulton County Farmers Planting Early Soybeans

Warmer weather has prompted farmers in Fulton County to prepare for the planting season.

With the beginning of April just one week away, Fulton County Agriculture Extension agent Ben Rudy said some crops have actually been placed in the ground.(AUDIO)

Rudy was also asked about the issue of Mississippi River flooding, that annually affects farmers in low lying areas.(AUDIO)

Should a spell of dry weather occur over the next several days, Rudy said he anticipates some farmers to begin planting some of their corn.