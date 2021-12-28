December 28, 2021
Fulton County Fiscal Court Moves Forward With Tornado Debris Clean-Up

Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin (center) discusses the requirements of removing debris caused by the December 10th tornado in the county….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

A destroyed building, damaged trees and downed power lines following the December 10th tornado in the Cayce community….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Fulton County Fiscal Court moved forward on Monday with plans to conduct debris removal from the December 10th tornado.

During a special called meeting in Hickman, Judge-Executive Jim Martin laid out plans, which included the hiring of a grant administrator and monitor for debris pick-up.(AUDIO)

 

Judge-Executive Martin said adequate monitoring of all debris was essential in recovering taxpayer dollars.(AUDIO)

 

During the meeting, board members also agreed on a property, equipment and employee contract with Coffey Construction, to allow the disposal of debris.(AUDIO)

 

Board members are hoping to have most work completed during the 100-percent funding from FEMA, which expires on January 12th.

Charles Choate

