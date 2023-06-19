Fulton County Fiscal Court Studying Redistricting Plan

The Fulton County Fiscal Court has begun their study of a redistricting plan in the county.

County Court Clerk Naomi Jones told Thunderbolt News about the census related procedure.(AUDIO)

Ms. Jones said the redistricting plan will eliminate one Magistrate from the county government board.(AUDIO)

The County Clerk also explained how county residents will be effected by the change.(AUDIO)

The loss of a Magistrate will come after District 2 and District 3 are combined.

Ms. Jones said the Fiscal Court now has 60 days to act on the proposed redistricting plan, which when approved will not take effect until 2026.

A photo of the proposed Fulton County map has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.