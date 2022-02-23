Fulton County “Four Rivers Career Academy” Student Advances to State

A student from Fulton County’s “Four Rivers Career Academy” will now advance to state competition in welding.

Vinny Martin won first place in the beginners level of the SkillsUSA regional welding competition, held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Martin was one of 14 area high school students on the campus for the competition.

Kyler Roberts, from Benton/Marshall County Career Technical Center took first place in the advanced level of the competition.

Students were tested in discipline, and had to perform a list of prescribed tasks in a specific time.

Winners were awarded prizes, such as auto-darkening welding hood helmets, gloves and safety glasses.