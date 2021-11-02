Fulton County High School Awarded $10,000 for Girl’s Basketball

The Fulton County High School girl’s basketball program has received an elite donation from Nike.

Principal Ellen Murphy told Thunderbolt News that support from the manager at Hibbetts Sports of Union City made the donation possible.

With their selection, Ms. Murphy said Fulton County was one of only 10 schools across the nation to receive the award.

Due to the financial support, plans call for the Lady Pilots to have new apparel for the upcoming season.

A presentation of the $10,000 check was made during the Pilots home football game last Friday night.