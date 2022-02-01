February 1, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Fulton County High…

Fulton County High School Basketball Player Injured on Monday Night

Fulton County High School Basketball Player Injured on Monday Night

A Fulton County High School basketball player was injured during Monday nights game against St. Mary.

With about six minutes remaining in the game at Hickman, freshman Jayden Smith fell during a drive to the basket and suffered a neck injury.

After an extended period of time, ambulance personnel arrived on the scene for assistance.

Smith was later taken by air ambulance to a Memphis hospital.

High School Principal Ellen Murphy gave Thunderbolt News an update on the Pilots player Tuesday morning.(AUDIO)

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology