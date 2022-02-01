Fulton County High School Basketball Player Injured on Monday Night

A Fulton County High School basketball player was injured during Monday nights game against St. Mary.

With about six minutes remaining in the game at Hickman, freshman Jayden Smith fell during a drive to the basket and suffered a neck injury.

After an extended period of time, ambulance personnel arrived on the scene for assistance.

Smith was later taken by air ambulance to a Memphis hospital.

High School Principal Ellen Murphy gave Thunderbolt News an update on the Pilots player Tuesday morning.(AUDIO)