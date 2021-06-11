Fulton County High School Claims State Track and Field Titles

Fulton County High School claimed four KHSAA State Championships on Thursday.

During the State Class-A Track and Field Meet at Lexington, the Pilots Corey Smith II won both the long jump and triple jump.

Smith’s titles come just days after he won both events, and set a triple jump record, at the First Region Championships.

Broc Bridges and Micheal Burns also claimed two state titles, with wins in the unified 2×50 and 2×200 runs.

Coach James Bridges said Fulton County finished in 8th place as a team, with over 50 Class-A schools participating.