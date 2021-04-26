Fulton County High School Dedicates New FFA Greenhouse

Future Farmers of America students at Fulton County High School will now benefit from a much needed community project.

During a ceremony Friday, at the FFA building on campus, a new greenhouse was dedicated to a crowd of staff, students and community members.

The greenhouse was the vision of Fulton County FFA Alumni, and was built with the help of former students, school staff members, and local businesses.

During the ceremony, Superintendent Patrice Chambers expressed her appreciation for all who made the new facility possible.(AUDIO)

FFA Advisor Arianne Allen told Thunderbolt News the new greenhouse will be a benefit for the school program for years to come.(AUDIO)

Ms. Allen said plants and flowers sold from the greenhouse will help fund programs, along with trips to the state and national conventions.