Fulton County High School seniors will receive their diplomas tonight, with a change from the original plan of services.

Principal Ellen Murphy told Thunderbolt News about tonight’s commencement, which was initially planned to be held on the school parking lot.

Ms. Murphy then explained the program for tonight’s senior students.

Addressing the Fulton County senior’s tonight will be former Pilots standout athlete Jeffrey McClain, who was a starting basketball player at Murray State University and current assistant women’s basketball coach at Berea College in Kentucky.