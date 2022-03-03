Fulton County High School Hosts Pilot Academy Celebration

Officials at Fulton County High School hosted their annual Pilots Academy Celebration on Wednesday.

The event is held each year to recognize stakeholders and participating students, along with the partnerships of Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

High School Principal Ellen Murphy said Pilot Academy was developed to advance students on their college path.(AUDIO)

Ms. Murphy said the program has created positive challenges for the students, and their dedication to their studies.(AUDIO)

The classes also come at no-cost for the students, thanks to the vision of businessman Robbie Rudolph, and additional financial support from community members.(AUDIO)

Special guest speakers at Wednesday’s event included Murray State Assistant Dean, Dr. Susana Bloomdahl, and West Kentucky Community Technical College President, Dr. Anton Reece.