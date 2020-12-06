Fulton County High School students are returning to the classroom today.

School officials say small groups of students will meet for morning learning sessions and afternoon sessions.

The high school will provide learning services to GT students, students who are struggling, and dual credit students.

Freshmen will report on Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 until 11:00, with sophomores to meet in the afternoon from 11:30 until 3:00.

Juniors are reporting to school on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with seniors meeting in the afternoon sessions.

Reports said transportation, along with breakfast and lunch will be served.

Virtual learning students can come to the high school from 9:00 until 11:00 on Fridays.

Fulton County will dismiss for Christmas break on December 18th.