Fulton County High School to Hold Graduation Ceremonies

Fulton County High School will be holding graduation ceremonies tonight.

Principal Ellen Murphy told Thunderbolt News about this years Senior class.(AUDIO)

Students in the Fulton County School System had their final day of classes on Thursday.

Ms. Murphy said two years of dealing with COVID issues was difficult, but this school year has been better.(AUDIO)

Graduation at Fulton County High School will take place in the gymnasium tonight starting at 7:00.