A Fulton County High School track and field athlete has captured his second state title.

Corey Smith Jr. won the gold medal in the Triple Jump at the State Indoor Championships held Saturday at Maysville.

Smith topped the field of 17 participants with a jump of 42-feet 9-inches.

Smith won the gold medal at the KHSAA State Outdoor Championships in 2019, with a jump of 43-feet and 5-inches.

The Pilots junior athlete also placed in third place this past weekend in the Long Jump, with a leap of 18-feet 10-inches.

Smith comes from a family of star track athletes, with his father, Corey Sr., still holding a 30 year Kentucky state record in the Long Jump of 23-feet and 11-inches.

His sister Sharika, holds two state track and field records in Kentucky, and was an All-American at Western Kentucky University.