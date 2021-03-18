Fulton County High School Track Member Wins Two State Titles
A Fulton County High School track team member has claimed two state titles.
Corey Smith Jr. took first place honors in the Long Jump and Triple Jump, at the Kentucky Track and Cross County Coaches Association Class-A Indoor State Championship.
Smith claimed the titles on March 13th in Louisville.
During the First District Basketball Tournament at Fulton County this week, Smith was honored for his accomplishments during a halftime ceremony.