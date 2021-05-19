Fulton County High School Track Standout Chooses College Location

Fulton County High School track and field standout Corey Smith II will continue his career on the college level.

Smith signed on Thursday to continue his education and track skills with Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

Smith has won multiple Kentucky State Class-A championships in both the triple jump and long jump.

Earlier this year, he was crowned the Kentucky Indoor State Champion in both events.

The Tigers participate in the NAIA and are a member of the Mid-South Conference.