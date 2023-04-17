Fulton County Hoping to Benefit From Rural Partners Network

City and county officials in Fulton County are hoping to benefit from the federal Rural Partners Network.

The initiative was established by the Biden/Harris administration to help rural communities with job creation, infrastructure development and community improvement.

Brad Rodgers, with the United States Department of Agriculture, said Fulton County was very fortunate to be in the first group selected nationwide.

Rodgers told Thunderbolt News the program is designed to even the playing field with resources for smaller communities.(AUDIO)

Rodgers said the Rural Partners Network opportunities could bring a major boost to Fulton County.(AUDIO)

Federal and state officials gathered in Fulton last week to discuss planning for the far Western Kentucky county.