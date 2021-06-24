Fulton County Judge Executive Explains Halt in Internet Build Out

Customers of the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation in Western Kentucky are now on hold for fast speed internet services.

Fulton County, Hickman County and Carlisle County had joined together to send a grant request to the Governors Office, seeking $6.1 million dollars from the infrastructure grant.

At the latest Fiscal Court meeting in Hickman, Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin spoke about the halt in construction process.(AUDIO)

Judge-Executive Martin said county’s are now awaiting the building of a statewide broadband map.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin said the three West Kentucky county’s will again submit a grant application for the state and COVID funding.

He now anticipates work to continue on the fiber internet build out sometime in the Fall.