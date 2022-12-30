Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin Said Big Announcement Coming in 2023

Despite major damage from the 2021 tornado, Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin said the past year has been productive.

Judge Martin said while much time and resources has been focused on the recovery of the Cayce community, the county has made strides with a federal initiative.

In April, Fulton County was selected as the only county in Kentucky, to receive access to government resources through the Biden-Harris Rural Partners Network.

As far as financial liabilities from the tornado in December of 2021, Judge Martin said the county has fared well.(AUDIO)

The Judge-Executive said some big plans and announcements are also coming in 2023.(AUDIO)