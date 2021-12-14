Fulton County Judge-Executive Praises Response to Destructive Tornado

Response to the devastating tornado in the Cayce community began just hours after the damage had occurred.

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin told Thunderbolt News that support was shown during the early hours following the storm.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin had high praise for all who responded to the scene, to assist those affected by the tornado.(AUDIO)

Clean-up of the damage will continue for possibly months to come.

Photos from the Cayce community have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.