Fulton County Judge Holds Court on Hickman Courthouse Steps

The old entertainment saying of “the show must go on” played out for the judicial system in Fulton County on Thursday.

Due to pandemic rules, First District Circuit Court Judge Tim Langford held court outdoors on the back steps of the Courthouse in Hickman.

Judge Langford explained the reason for the outdoor court to Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle.(AUDIO)

Judge Langford was asked if this was a first during his time on the bench.(AUDIO)