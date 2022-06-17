Fulton County Magistrate Opposes the Cost of Feeding Work Release Inmates

A Fulton County Magistrate has again expressed his disapproval of lunch purchases for Detention Center inmates on work release details.

Magistrate Jim Paitsel, of Fulton, objected to the purchase price of the meals, for those who are assigned work in parts of Fulton and Hickman County.(AUDIO)

Fulton County Jailer Steven Williams, who was unable to attend the latest Fiscal Court meeting, told Thunderbolt News that work release inmates are paid .67-cents per day by the state.

Williams said approximately 15-to-20 of the inmates work Monday thru Friday at locations both indoors and outdoors, with their services saving the county a substantial amount of money.

With the greatest percentage of the lunch costs reimbursed, the Jailer said it was not feasible to transport crews back to the facility for lunch, then return them to their jobs sites.

Following this, and additional discussion, Magistrates voted 3-1 to pay the bills, with Paitsel voting “no”.