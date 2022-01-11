Fulton County Magistrates Accept Texas Company for Tornado Cleanup

Fulton County Magistrates have accepted a contract for debris removal from the December tornado.

During Monday’s special called meeting in Hickman, Magistrates voted unanimously to accept the bid of TFR of Texas, which was one of four submitted.

Judge Executive Jim Martin explained the proposal from the company.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin also addressed the President’s promise of full FEMA funding for 30 days.(AUDIO)

Magistrate Wade Adams, who also serves as the Fire Chief of the Cayce Department, said he was glad the clean-up process will now go forward.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin said he expects officials with TFR to be in Fulton County today with their equipment.